UK watchdog proposes greater private market investment flexibility for pension funds

The proposals include safeguards on transparency, fee allocation and valuation of private assets

Signage is seen for the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), the UK’s financial regulatory body, at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville International News via Reuters:

Britain’s finance watchdog on Thursday proposed giving workplace pension providers greater flexibility to invest in private markets by excluding certain performance-linked fees from the charge cap for default pension funds.

• The proposals include safeguards on transparency, fee allocation and valuation of private assets, the Financial Conduct Authority said

• It added that the move could widen access to private market investments such as private equity, venture capital and private credit

• The regulator said higher charges stemming from investments in private markets must be justified by additional value delivered to savers

• The regulator is seeking feedback on the proposals until January 14, 2027, and expects to publish final rules in summer 2027​

Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli