UK watchdog proposes greater private market investment flexibility for pension funds

The proposals include safeguards on transparency, fee allocation and valuation of private assets
International News via Reuters:
Britain’s finance watchdog on Thursday proposed giving workplace pension providers greater flexibility to invest in private markets by excluding certain performance-linked fees from the charge cap for default pension funds.
• The proposals include safeguards on transparency, fee allocation and valuation of private assets, the Financial Conduct Authority said
• It added that the move could widen access to private market investments such as private equity, venture capital and private credit
• The regulator said higher charges stemming from investments in private markets must be justified by additional value delivered to savers
• The regulator is seeking feedback on the proposals until January 14, 2027, and expects to publish final rules in summer 2027
Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli