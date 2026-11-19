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Today, the Ministry of Economy and Labour released the Department of Statistics’ May 2026 Consumer Price Index (attached).

In summary, consumers paid 2.8 per cent more in May 2026 than they did a year ago for the basket of goods and services included in the Consumer Price Index [CPI]. This level of inflation increased 0.3 percentage points from the April 2026 annual inflation rate. Some highlights for May 2025 to May 2026 include:

The Transport & Foreign Travel division increased 6.8 per cent.

The Health & Personal Care division rose 4.8 per cent.

The Food division advanced 4.3 per cent.

The Education, Recreation, Entertainment & Reading division increased 3.1 per cent.

The Fuel & Power division decreased 7.7 per cent.

Between April 2026 and May 2026, the average cost of goods and services increased 0.3 per cent. Additional areas of note between April 2026 and May 2026 were as follows:

The Transport & Foreign Travel division increased 1.5 per cent.

The Food division rose 0.5 per cent.

The Education, Recreation, Entertainment & Reading division increased 0.3 per cent.

The Rent division increased 0.1 per cent.

*Note: The Government measures the annual and monthly inflation rates. Annual changes are from the same month last year, and monthly changes are from month to month. The May 2026 Consumer Price Index is available online at https://www.gov.bm/consumer-price-index.