Statements on financial literacy were made today by Premier David Burt and Junior Minister of Finance Dennis Lister III

Remarks By:

The Hon. E. David Burt, JP MP

Premier and Minister of Finance

Financial Literacy Survey Press Conference

19 November 2026

Good morning everyone,

Today, we are asking the people of Bermuda to take part in an important conversation about money, financial confidence and the decisions we all make throughout our lives.

As a Government, we have committed to strengthening financial literacy in Bermuda. Our 2025 platform included a commitment to conduct a comprehensive financial literacy survey to better understand the needs of

our community and to use those findings to help shape initiatives that give Bermudians practical tools for better financial decision-making.

That commitment was reinforced in the Throne Speech, and today we are putting it into action through the Money Smart Bermuda Financial Literacy Survey.

The reason for this survey is straightforward: The OECD studied 39 countries and economies and found that people with stronger financial skills were better able to weather a financial setback, even after taking income into account. Here in Bermuda, we want more families to be able to be in a stronger financial position to cope with unexpected financial stress while gaining skills to save and invest.

But, before the Government develops new programmes, resources or education initiatives, we need data to understand where the actual gaps are. We need to know where people feel confident, where they may need more information and what kinds of support would be most useful.

And importantly, this is not a test. You do not have to be a financial expert to participate. In fact, we need to hear from people with a wide range of experiences. Whether you are managing household bills, thinking about buying a home, trying to save, managing debt, planning for retirement, learning about investing or simply trying to make your income stretch further, your experience matters.

Financial literacy is ultimately about giving people the information and confidence to make informed choices. The government cannot assume that everyone has the same knowledge, the same opportunities or the same

financial circumstances. That is why broad participation is so important. The stronger and more representative the response, the clearer the picture we will have of what Bermudians actually need.

The information gathered through this survey will be used to identify gaps and inform future financial literacy initiatives. It will also help us determine where the Government can better work with financial institutions, our

regulator and other partners to provide practical support to improve financial literacy at all levels.

So my message today is simple: please take part. It takes only a few minutes, and your response can help shape what comes next. Visit gov.bm/moneysmart, complete the survey, and encourage your family, friends and colleagues to do the same.

I will now turn the podium over to the Junior Minister of Finance, MP Dennis Lister, who will share more details about this programme, and the incentives for residents to participate.

Remarks By:

The Hon. Dennis Lister III, JP MP

Junior Minister of Finance

Financial Literacy Survey Press Conference

Good morning everyone,

Thank you, Premier.

I want to take a few minutes to explain how the Financial Literacy Survey will work and what the public can expect over the coming weeks. The survey is open to Bermuda residents aged 18 and over and takes approximately eight to ten minutes to complete.

It asks about everyday financial experiences, including managing money, saving, borrowing and credit, financial knowledge, digital finance and fraud, and the types of financial information or education people may find useful.

There are no right or wrong answers. What we are looking for is an honest picture of the different experiences people have across Bermuda.

Residents can complete the survey online at gov.bm/moneysmart.

We also recognise that an online survey alone will not reach everyone. For that reason, survey teams will be working in communities across all nine parishes, including at supermarkets, community centres, bus terminals, parish events and other high-traffic locations.

This in-person outreach is an important part of the process. It will help us hear from residents who may be less likely to take part online and ensure that the information we collect reflects as broad a range of experiences as possible.

There is also a significant added incentive to take part. The Money Smart Bermuda campaign will offer a prize pool totalling of over $10,000 with prizes expected to include cash prizes, gift cards, grocery and dining vouchers, resort experiences and other giveaways.

After completing the survey, participants will have the option to provide their contact information to enter the campaign prize draws. Entry is optional, and winners will be selected throughout the campaign. Further details on the individual prizes and participating businesses will be shared as they are finalised.

The survey has been commissioned and is being led by the Ministry of Finance. It is being administered through SurveyMonkey, with Infolytics supporting delivery, data analysis and preparation of the final report. The Ministry of Finance owns the survey data.

Survey responses will be treated confidentially.

Once the survey period is complete, the responses will be analysed to identify where there may be gaps in financial knowledge, confidence or access to useful information.

Those findings will help guide the Ministry’s next steps and inform future financial literacy initiatives, including opportunities to work with other Ministries and relevant financial-sector partners.

Over the coming weeks, you will see the Money Smart Bermuda campaign across the community, online, on radio and television, and through our survey teams.

If you see one of our teams while you are out, please take a few minutes to participate. Or visit gov.bm/moneysmart and complete the survey online.

We want to hear from young adults starting to manage their own finances, parents balancing household responsibilities, people preparing for retirement, experienced investors, people who are just starting to save, and everyone in between.

The more people who take part, the better the information we will have to shape practical and relevant support for Bermuda.

And remember, there are over $10,000 in prizes to be won throughout the Money Smart Bermuda campaign, so complete the survey and enter the prize draw.

Thank you.