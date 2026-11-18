Government hosted its inaugural Men’s Wellness Day, titled The Blueprint, at Pier Six in Hamilton today.

Opened by Premier David Burt, the initiative brought together public officers, health professionals and wellness practitioners to promote the physical, mental, financial and emotional wellbeing of men across the Public Service.

Kendal Trott spoke with Virloy Lewin, Co-Chair of the Government of Bermuda’s Employee Wellness Committee, who talked about creating opportunities for men to prioritise their health and overall wellbeing.

At today’s event, men were encouraged to take a more proactive approach to their overall wellbeing.

Kendal Trott spoke with keynote speaker Dr. Stanley James, who talked about breaking down barriers surrounding men’s wellbeing and why initiatives like these are important.