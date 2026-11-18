Black and Bermudian median incomes are consistently below the overall median; Jason Hayward, Labour and Economy Minister, cited the fact that lower-paid, entry-level jobs are held by locals – while acknowledging that there are other challenges that require Government intervention
Black and Bermudian median incomes are consistently below the overall median, historical figures show.
Speaking to Gary Foster Skelton, Labour and Economy Minister Jason Hayward says some of this is natural, as locals claim the entry-level jobs, but there are other challenges which need Government intervention.
WATCH a clip from our extended interview above, or watch the full extended interview BELOW…