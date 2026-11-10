New amendments proposed ahead of Education Bill debate

Watch the full interview with Education Minsiter Diallo Rabain on the Education Authority Bill 2026 debate set to return to parliament on November 20th

The One Bermuda Alliance today submitted its proposed amendments to the Education Authority Bill.



Five key points cite the need for publication of school results, the independence of the authority, a governing body for every school, better support for students and educators, and transparency and accountability.



When we spoke to Education Minister Diallo Rabain yesterday about proposed changes, he stressed the need to provide a solid structure for the new Authority while not overburdening the board of Education with policies.

Here is the full interview below: