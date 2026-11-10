Odd socks day to mark Anti-Bullying Week

The Ministry of Youth, Social Development & Seniors, through the Office of Youth Affairs (TOYA), is encouraging the Bermuda community to participate in Odd Socks Day on Monday, November 16, 2026, in recognition of Anti-Bullying Week.

Organised internationally by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, Anti-Bullying Week will take place from November 16–20, 2026, under the theme “Break the Silence.” The annual campaign reaches millions of children and young people, with participation from schools throughout the United Kingdom and British Overseas Territories. This year’s theme encourages individuals to speak up against bullying, challenge harmful behaviours, and help create environments where every young person feels safe, valued, and supported.

Odd Socks Day provides a fun, creative, and meaningful opportunity to celebrate individuality, embrace diversity, and reinforce the important message that it is okay to be different. The Office of Youth Affairs enthusiastically encourages students, teachers, school staff, and members of the public to wear their brightest, boldest, and most mismatched socks as a collective demonstration of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

While the initiative is simple, its message is significant. Odd Socks Day serves as a visible reminder that we should celebrate our differences rather than judge them, while creating opportunities for important conversations about bullying, empathy, respect, and the importance of fostering positive school communities.

In addition to encouraging island-wide participation in Odd Socks Day, the Office of Youth Affairs will facilitate a series of interactive anti-bullying awareness assemblies across Bermuda’s public and private schools.

These assemblies will provide students with engaging, age-appropriate opportunities to explore the impact of bullying, recognise harmful behaviours, and understand the importance of speaking up when they or others experience mistreatment.

Through interactive discussions, engaging activities, and practical guidance, students will be encouraged to reflect on their role in creating positive school environments and learn how to safely seek support for themselves and their peers. Aligned with this year’s theme, “Break the Silence,” the assemblies will reinforce the importance of empowering young people to use their voices, demonstrate empathy, and contribute to a culture of kindness and mutual respect.

Schools interested in hosting an anti-bullying awareness assembly are warmly encouraged to contact Tiana Saltus, Youth Development Coordinator, at tpsaltus@gov.bm to discuss scheduling and participation opportunities.

The Office of Youth Affairs invites the wider community to join the celebration and help spread awareness by sharing their Odd Socks Day participation on social media.