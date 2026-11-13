New fire ant discoveries reignites calls for public awareness

The Ministry of Public Works and Environment advises that a new colony of red imported fire ants has been found east of Hamilton’s commercial docks and has been treated. Earlier discoveries near the docks were also treated, with no further fire ants detected at those sites.

Fire ants can be aggressive and deliver painful stings, posing risks to people, pets, livestock and native wildlife. The latest discovery does not present an immediate public safety emergency, but residents are encouraged to remain alert and report suspected sightings.

Minister of Public Works and Environment, the Hon. Jaché Adams, JP, MP, said: “Protecting Bermuda from fire ants requires early action and public cooperation is equally important. Our team is continuing to find and treat colonies to prevent these ants from becoming established across the island.”

“I encourage residents, businesses and landscapers to report any suspected sightings promptly. By letting us know what you have seen and where, you can help protect our communities and natural environment.”

Fire ants were first detected in Bermuda in November 2025.

Since the first discovery, DENR’s fire ant specialist and Senior Biodiversity Officer have inspected more than 1,000 sites across the island. Checks have focused on places where fire ants are more likely to arrive or spread, including container handling areas, landscaping businesses and plant nurseries.

DENR works with Bermuda Pest Control Ltd. to treat affected areas using specialist fire ant bait. Following the latest discovery, the Department is expanding treatment from within 200 metres of detection sites to within 500 metres. Inspections and follow-up checks are continuing to identify any further colonies and assess treated areas.

Residents should look out for suspected fire ants and their mound-shaped nests in lawns, landscaped areas and around paved surfaces. Do not touch the ants or disturb their nests.

Anyone who suspects they have found fire ants should, if safe to do so, take photographs, record the location, and report the sighting to fireants@gov.bm .