Mayor shares his personal vision for Hamilton

In the second episode of our new segment, Bermuda Means Business, Mayor of Hamilton Dr. Michael Branco joins us for his first full media interview since taking office six months ago.

He has just completed a strategic plan and major infrastructure schemes for the coming years include a new sewage plant and the possibility of a new ferry terminal.

In conversation with Caroline Demarais, Dr. Branco shared a personal vision that encompasses pedestrianisation, a new-look waterfront and the city’s embrace of AI.