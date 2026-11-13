Friday, November 13, 2026
type here...
- Advertisement -
Bermuda Business MattersBusiness & FinanceNews - Bermuda

Mayor shares his personal vision for Hamilton

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

In the second episode of our new segment, Bermuda Means Business, Mayor of Hamilton Dr. Michael Branco joins us for his first full media interview since taking office six months ago.

He has just completed a strategic plan and major infrastructure schemes for the coming years include a new sewage plant and the possibility of a new ferry terminal.

In conversation with Caroline Demarais, Dr. Branco shared a personal vision that encompasses pedestrianisation, a new-look waterfront and the city’s embrace of AI.

Author

Previous article
TCD Rockaway testing facility temporarily closed
Next article
New fire ant discoveries reignites calls for public awareness
- Advertisement -

Latest News

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

© Bermuda Broadcasting Company Limited 2026 All rights reserved.
Careers →

Stream live

Popular news

SportsPoliticsJobs & EconomyCrimeHealthcareBusiness & Finance

Editor Picks