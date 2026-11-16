New members for Sargasso Sea panel

The Government of Bermuda announces the appointments of Dr Robbie Smith and Dr Susanna Fuller to the Sargasso Sea Commission, which supports international efforts to protect this important ocean ecosystem.

Dr Smith, Curator of the Natural History Museum at the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo, will serve a second three-year term. Dr Fuller, Vice-President of Conservation and Projects at Oceans North, will begin her first three-year term.

The Hon. Jaché Adams, JP, MP, Minister of Public Works and Environment, welcomed the appointments, stating: “The Sargasso Sea is part of Bermuda’s story, but protecting it requires countries to work together. For more than a decade, Bermuda has helped bring governments and scientists together to safeguard its future.

“With the signing of the Hamilton II Declaration, our focus is on turning that shared commitment into practical action. Dr Smith’s knowledge of Bermuda’s marine environment and Dr Fuller’s international conservation experience will be valuable in helping us move this work forward.”

Established under the original Hamilton Declaration in 2014, the Commission brings together independent scientists and experts who assess the Sargasso Sea’s health, identify threats and advise governments and international organisations on protecting its marine life.

This work gained further momentum with the signing of the Hamilton II Declaration at Government House, Bermuda, on 19 October 2026.

The Treaty provides a framework for participating countries to consider legally binding measures to protect ocean areas beyond national boundaries.

The Commission’s recently released assessment examines the Sargasso Sea’s environmental and economic importance and pressures from fishing, vessel traffic and climate change. Its findings will guide conservation priorities, with input from governments, scientists, industry and other stakeholders.

Dr Smith’s research includes reef fish populations, deep-ocean ecosystems and Sargassum seaweed communities. He is also an adjunct faculty member at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences.

Dr Fuller brings expertise in marine conservation, fisheries management and environmental policy. She holds a PhD from Dalhousie University and has contributed to international High Seas Treaty discussions. Her work includes conservation initiatives with Indigenous and coastal communities.

The appointments coincide with the conclusion of the final term of Commissioner Wilfred Moore, a former Canadian Senator. Dr Smith and Dr Fuller join Commissioners Dr Ana Colaço, Professor Murray Roberts, Elizabeth McLanahan, Dr Frank Muller-Karger, Dr David Johnson and Dr Cassander Titley-O’Neal.

For further information, visit www.sargassoseacommission.org⁠.