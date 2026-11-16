Caribbean powers up regional disaster response

CARILEC, whose members include Bermuda, secures grant from the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) has secured grant funding from the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) serving as implementing partner, to strengthen disaster preparedness and electricity restoration capabilities across the Caribbean through a regional pooled procurement initiative.

The two-year initiative, for which the first disbursement was received on July 2, 2026, will support the expansion of the CARILEC Disaster Assistance Programme (CDAP), a regional mutual assistance mechanism through which participating electric utilities mobilise skilled personnel and technical expertise to support electricity restoration following natural disasters.

The project will build on this established framework by enabling participating utilities to coordinate the procurement, management and sharing of critical equipment and supplies. This is expected to improve access to essential restoration resources, reduce procurement and logistical delays, and strengthen the region’s collective capacity to respond to extreme weather events.

A key outcome will be the development of a sustainable pooled procurement business model that addresses the legal, technical, financial and logistical requirements of participating utilities. By coordinating procurement needs across the region, utilities will be better positioned to optimise resources, improve supply chain efficiency and overcome some of the challenges associated with operating in small, geographically dispersed markets.

The initiative will also expand the CDAP framework to incorporate equipment and supplies alongside the existing arrangements for personnel deployment. This will establish clearer mechanisms for regional resource sharing, including participation requirements, operational procedures and responsibilities.

Dr. Cletus Bertin, CARILEC’s Executive Director noted that “Through CDAP, our Caribbean utilities have long relied on regional cooperation to respond to disasters. Receiving this grant from the CDRI takes that commitment further, helping utilities access the critical equipment and supplies needed to restore power more quickly. By strengthening our ability to respond together, we are ensuring less disruptions to essential services, businesses and communities, and ultimately, a stronger, more resilient Caribbean.”

For Caribbean utilities, timely access to critical equipment and spares can make a significant difference in restoring electricity following a disaster. Faster restoration also supports the recovery of essential services, including healthcare, water supply, telecommunications and other sectors vital to community well-being and economic activity.

CARILEC extends its gratitude to the Governments of India, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and to the European Union, for their financial support through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’s Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund (CDRI IRAF).

About CARILEC:

The Caribbean Electric Utility Service Corporation (CARILEC) is an Association of over one hundred and twenty (120) energy solution providers and other stakeholders operating in the electricity industry in the Caribbean. CARILEC was established in 1989 with nine (9) members as part of an Electric Utilities modernization project funded by USAID. CARILEC’s mandate is to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, capacity building, business development, advocacy, and mutual assistance.