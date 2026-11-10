OBA submits amendments ‘to strengthen Education Authority’

Statement by Shadow Education Minister and Opposition Leader Ben Smith:

Today, the One Bermuda Alliance has submitted its proposed amendments to the Education Authority Bill. We are also releasing them publicly because transparency and accountability must begin with us.

Our focus is simple. Improving education for Bermuda’s children, not just creating another organisation.

The Department of Education already has many responsibilities and powers to improve student outcomes. Dedicated educators work hard every day, yet significant challenges remain.

We need to understand why the current system has struggled to deliver consistent improvement and ensure the new Authority addresses those problems. Simply changing the structure will not guarantee better results.

The OBA supports a genuinely independent Education Authority. Our amendments seek to establish clear expectations and safeguards in law while giving education professionals the freedom to determine how best to improve our schools.

Our proposals focus on five key areas.

1. Better results for our children.

Make improving student learning the Authority’s primary legal responsibility. Publish school results, independently assess schools and the Authority itself, and require action when problems are identified.

2. An independent Authority, free from political interference.

Establish an independent, merit-based process for appointing the Authority’s first Board. Limit ministerial involvement in operational decisions and require ministerial directions to be made public.

3. A governing board for every school.

Give each school its own governing board, wherever practicable, with parents and educators involved in decisions affecting their school. The Authority would determine the arrangements and provide guidance on recruitment and training.

4. Better support for students and educators.

Require a framework for identifying children who are struggling early and connecting them with appropriate support. Strengthen professional development, clarify responsibilities and ensure fair employment arrangements for teachers and school leaders.

5. Transparency and accountability.

Make education spending clearer, including the cost of establishing the Authority and transferring services. Provide proper complaints and review procedures, protect lawful reporting of concerns and ensure independent oversight.

These are practical safeguards intended to build confidence among parents, students and educators.

We have requested a meeting with the Minister to discuss our amendments and identify where agreement can be reached before Parliament returns on 20 November.

The delay secured by the OBA has created an opportunity to strengthen this legislation. The Government should use that opportunity to work with us.

Our children’s education must be bigger than politics. We should be working towards legislation that can earn unanimous support and provide a strong foundation for generations to come.

Passing the Bill is not the measure of success. Improving our children’s education is.