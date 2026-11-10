Macron condemns violent incidents as French students vow to keep up protest pressure

The object was thrown at regional councillor Angela Avond in the Paris suburb of Chelles on Tuesday

Student union representatives Ryad Rani, president of the Union Syndicale Lyceenne, Suzanne Niidam, president of FAGE, and Manon Moret, secretary general of UNEF, attend a demonstration as French high school and university students, teachers and national education staff protest to demand better school conditions, in Paris, France, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor International News via Reuters:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday condemned violence against teachers and government officials during nationwide street protests after an official was hit by a gasoline-filled bottle outside a high school near Paris.

The object was thrown at regional councillor Angela Avond in the Paris suburb of Chelles on Tuesday.

“I give my full support to Angela Avond, who was doused with gasoline outside a high school in Chelles, as well as to all Education Ministry staff, particularly school principals, who are subjected to violence,” wrote Macron on X.

“Violence has no place in a democracy. These acts have nothing to do with expressing demands: they are acts of brutality and intimidation and must be punished with the utmost severity,” added Macron.

France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms. These demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, drawing in trade unions and political activists, that sometimes turned violent.

In Begles, near Bordeaux in southwestern France, a high school principal was hit in the head on Monday by a projectile, while in Aix-en-Provence, in the south, a high school was set on fire overnight.

Some students and protesters say they have been subjected to excessively rough treatment by police, while police say the protest movement has been infiltrated by violent and criminal elements.

“This violence is absolutely unacceptable,” government spokesman Mathieu Lefevre said, adding that nearly 300 national education staff had been injured since the start of the student protests nearly two months ago.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said that as of Tuesday 99% of high school students were back in class, but added: “In a few schools, there are dangerous people, violent people, who attack staff and elected officials.”

Forty-nine of the country’s 3,700 high schools were blockaded on Tuesday morning, the Education Ministry said.

French high school and university student unions said on Monday they were not satisfied after holding talks with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and have called for the demonstrations to continue.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; additional reporting by Makini Brice and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Gareth Jones and Cynthia Osterman