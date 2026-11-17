Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $92.76 a barrel by 1204 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.11

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, November 16, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS International News via Reuters:

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as a projected supply surplus driven by recovering Middle East exports countered concerns about continued tanker attacks and expectations of falling US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $92.76 a barrel by 1204 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.11.

The Brent benchmark has fallen 21% this month while WTI has declined by 18%.

Equities markets, which often move in tandem with oil, were also down on Tuesday, with technology stocks weighing in the United States, Asia and Europe. [MKTS/GLOB]

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the global oil market will return to surplus in the fourth quarter of this year as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand.

This is reflected in the dramatically plunging cost of shipping oil, indicating an unwinding of the risk premium on transporting oil products by sea as Mideast Gulf exporters increased flows towards levels achieved before the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain and the crew of a ship in the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after the vessel was hit twice.

OPEC held an online meeting on Monday to discuss its review of members’ maximum sustainable production capacity, which will help to determine OPEC+ output quotas for 2027 and beyond. The wider OPEC+ producer group, which includes Russia, is due to meet on November 29 to decide 2027 output policy.

Elsewhere, stocks of crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels last week, the lowest level since August 1982, Department of Energy data showed. The recent drawdowns have been part of a US agreement to release 172 million barrels from the facility.

Weekly data on broader US crude and product inventories from the American Petroleum Institute is due at 2030 GMT and from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday [EIA/S].

Crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen, a Reuters poll showed.

Reporting by Shadia NasrallaAdditional reporting by Vedika Thorat in Bengaluru and Emily Chow in SingaporeEditing by David Goodman