The European Commission, which acts as the tech regulator for the 27-country bloc, said Temu’s mitigation measures “include ineffective controls to check the compliance of products; a weak content moderation system; and an ineffective sanction system”

Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 4, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration International News via Reuters:

The European Union tech regulator charged Chinese e-commerce giant Temu on Tuesday for not doing enough to stop the sale of illegal products on its platform in breach of online content rules, putting it at risk of a second hefty fine.

The European Commission, which acts as the tech regulator for the 27-country bloc, said Temu’s mitigation measures “include ineffective controls to check the compliance of products; a weak content moderation system; and an ineffective sanction system”.

A spokesperson for Temu said the company disagreed with the Commission’s preliminary findings and that the company makes significant efforts to mitigate illegal product risk. The e-commerce giant will respond to the Commission, he said.

“We are confident that we will reach an amicable resolution of the matter that fully addresses the Commission’s remaining concerns,” the spokesperson said.

The Commission said that Temu, which is owned by PDD Holdings, has the possibility to exercise its rights to defence and reply to its preliminary findings.

If the Commission’s findings were ultimately confirmed, it would adopt a “non-compliance decision”, which would trigger a fine of up to 6% of the company’s annual worldwide turnover.

Such a fine would be the second imposed on Temu, after a €200 million ($220.12 million) penalty in May in the first part of an investigation opened two years ago under the Digital Services Act that requires large online companies to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

The earlier fine was for not assessing the risks of sales of illegal products, while Tuesday’s charges were for not taking adequate measures to stop such sales.

The Commission said last month it had accepted Temu’s action plan to remedy the breach that had triggered the existing fine.

Temu, along with Shein and other e-commerce platforms, has also been hit by the EU imposing €3 fees on low-value e-commerce packages since the start of July. Parcels worth less than €150 previously entered the bloc duty-free.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Makini Brice, Kirsten Donovan