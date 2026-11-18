OUTBermuda Executive Director Joshua Samuels speaking in City Hall at International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia in May 2026. Credit: OUTBermuda

OUTBermuda welcomes Jason Jones’s victory at the Privy Council, which ruled on 10 November 2026 that Trinidad and Tobago’s sexual offences laws cannot constitutionally criminalise private, consensual sexual relations between adults of the same sex.

The unanimous judgment is a win for LGBTQ+ people in Trinidad and Tobago. It also recognises that a loving relationship between two men engages constitutional protection for family life. The Court allowed Jason’s appeal and rejected the Attorney General’s cross-appeal.

OUTBermuda took part as one of five interveners: organisations permitted to make a submission to help the Court consider the case. It joined Colours Caribbean, The Silver Lining Foundation, United Belize Advocacy Movement and ILGA North America and the Caribbean (ILGA-NAC). Their joint written submission supported Jason’s appeal and explained how criminalisation harms LGBTQ+ people, even when prosecutions are rare. The judgment expressly acknowledged their assistance.

Joshua Samuels, Executive Director of OUTBermuda, said:

“I want to congratulate Jason and recognise the years of persistence this case has taken. Consenting adults should be free to share an intimate relationship without fear of prosecution. This ruling affirms the dignity of people who want to love, build a life and feel that they belong in their own country.”

OUTBermuda marching through DC in 2025 as a part of the World Pride parade. Credit: OUTBermuda

“OUTBermuda’s partnership with Caribbean advocates puts our strategic priority to join the global LGBTQ+ movement into practice. It means sharing experience, supporting one another and contributing to the work for equality beyond Bermuda. Solidarity takes time, trust and a willingness to keep working together.”

Bermuda’s own history shows the sustained effort that change requires. The 1994 Stubbs Bill decriminalised consensual sex between men in private, following campaigning by the Bermuda Human Rights Alliance and other supporters, and parliamentary leadership from Dr John Stubbs. In 2013, Bermuda added sexual orientation protections to the Human Rights Act, covering areas including employment, housing and access to goods and services.

A sign remembering Dr. John Stubbs being carried in the Bermuda Pride parade. Credit: OUTBermuda

The decision in Trinidad and Tobago offers encouragement to LGBTQ+ advocates across the region and beyond. Like Bermuda’s own progress, it reflects years of sustained advocacy. OUTBermuda will continue that work alongside regional partners, with the everyday experiences of LGBTQ+ people guiding what we do next.

In Bermuda, that commitment has informed our first national LGBTQ+ community survey, conducted with Global Research. The full report, now published on OUTBermuda’s website, offers insight into people’s everyday experiences and the challenges that remain. Only 34% of respondents said they felt safe being openly LGBTQ+ in Bermuda.

“We thank everyone who shared their experiences through this survey, and we want our community to use the findings,” Samuels said. “They can help us make the case for change in our schools, workplaces and public services. Our experiences deserve to inform the decisions that affect our lives.”

The published findings are available to community members, advocates and researchers to support their work and deepen understanding of LGBTQ+ life in Bermuda. Visit outbermuda.org/survey and select “Read the results” to access the report.

About OUTBermuda

OUTBermuda advocates for and supports the dignity, security and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people. It is a registered Bermuda charity, number 973.