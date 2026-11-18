Island joins all 25 Caribbean associations in endorsing incumbent as Uefa names Philippe Diallo as challenger

The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has formally endorsed Gianni Infantino for re-election as Fifa president, just as Uefa confirmed French Football Federation head Philippe Diallo as its challenger for next year’s vote.

All 25 Fifa-affiliated CFU member associations, including the Bermuda Football Association, backed Infantino following a regional consultation process.

The union credited Fifa’s ongoing development programmes—covering infrastructure, youth and women’s football, and technical support—for aiding smaller associations with limited resources.

However, the CFU stressed that its support comes with clear conditions regarding governance.

“The CFU offers its support with the expectation that Fifa will continue to strengthen accountability, uphold the highest standards of governance, and pursue the reforms necessary to ensure that every member association is fairly represented and served,” the body said in a statement.

The CFU’s declaration comes as European football’s governing body finalised its bid to unseat the Swiss administrator, who is seeking a fourth term at the Fifa Congress in March 2027.

Less than 48 hours before Wednesday night’s nomination deadline, Uefa announced that its executive committee had unanimously chosen Diallo to stand.

“I think I have the experience, the convictions and the values which offer a credible alternative,” said the 63-year-old Frenchman, who emerged as a surprise late contender.

Looking ahead to the next cycle, the CFU said its priority remains securing sustainable benefits and stronger regional cooperation for its members.