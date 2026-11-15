Pioneers honoured in new Devonshire mural

Theatre Boycott veteran Florence Maxwell joins Broadway star Tsilala Brock at celebration

Plans are finalized on this wonderful Sunday – 15/11/12 – for the 4 pm start to the Family- Fun Gathering – Celebrating the Road to Democracy – at Devonshire Recreation Club.

The Mural which is central to the Celebration, includes 6 of the many Pioneers who were active int that ‘Journey’ over the decades. These folk also have some connection with the legacy of the Devonshire Club. The only surviving member of these ‘captured’ in the Mural is Florence Maxwell – member of the Progressive Group and the Committee for Universal Adult Suffrage.

Ms Maxwell’s connection with the Club is based on her serving as a teacher at Howard Acedamy, the iconic school which had a close collaboration with their ‘neighbour’.

Florence – a consummate story teller – will share a Nut-Shell story regarding her adventure with the Theatre Boycott and campaign for Voting Rights at this afternoon’s Celebration.

Along with a couple of nutshell stories will be DJI Breeze, Septimus, In Motion Dancers and a special treat from Tsilala Brock – Bermuda’s own Broadway star who has just wowed crowds at The Wiz. The evening will be closed out by the Gombeys.