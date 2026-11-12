Police issue fresh alert on phone scams

The Bermuda Police Service (BPS) has received reports of persons being contacted by telephone, by individuals calling from numbers with Bermuda’s 1 (441) international code, purporting to represent a local banking organisation and falsely claiming that fraudulent activity has been detected on their accounts.

The fraudsters then request login credentials to correct the problem. However, once they gain access to the accounts, they quickly transfer the funds in those accounts to overseas locations.

The BPS once again urges residents to remain vigilant and note the following to protect against falling victim to this scam.

Bank representatives will never ask you over the phone for your personal account login credentials.

If you are uncertain about the legitimacy of a call, hang up immediately and contact your bank directly by phone or in person.

Do not download or install any third-party software at the request of someone claiming to be a bank representative.

The numbers provided to us thus far are:

+1 (441) 735-2712

+1 (441) 737-5993

+1 (441) 905-4600

Should you accept calls from the numbers shown or similar and the caller claims to be from one of the local banks, Remember, immediately hang up and do not provide any information if requested.