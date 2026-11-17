Public asked to help locate 15-year-old Jah-Kee Johnston, last seen in Hamilton Parish

The Bermuda Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Jah-Kee Johnston.

Jah-Kee is described as approximately 6 feet tall, of slim build, with a light brown complexion and short afro hairstyle.

He was last seen on Thursday, 12th November 2026, in the area of Summit View Drive, Hamilton Parish.

At the time, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black short sleeved shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on Jah-Kee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bermuda Police Service on 211 or the main police line 295-0011.