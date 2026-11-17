More than 150 young people aged 13 to 22 from schools across Bermuda will take part in the 2026 Youth Climate Summit (YCS), hosted by the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute (BUEI) from 16 to 22 November.

Guided by this year’s theme, “Finding Your Why”, the Summit invites participants to explore what motivates them to care about climate justice, sustainability and conservation, and what they want to do about it. Over the week, young people will learn from experts, exchange ideas and consider how these global challenges affect Bermuda.

Public school students make up an average of 70% of annual participation in YCS.

“Young people across Bermuda already care deeply about our ocean and environment, and data shows that youth around the world are concerned about climate change and their future,” said Traci Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of BUEI. “YCS connects Bermuda’s students to a global framework of advocates and change makers. The Summit gives them a platform to turn that care and concern into action, with input from YCS programme collaborators, international youth activists and subject-matter experts who work in the climate sector every day. BUEI’s role is to equip young people with the necessary knowledge and tools to advocate for their future, then step back and let them lead.”

The annual Summit week launches a year-long YCS programme of youth-led initiatives focused on conservation, sustainability and climate justice. The programme provides meaningful opportunities for participants to find their voice and turn ideas into action long after the week-long Summit ends in November.

“‘Finding Your Why’ puts participants’ own motivation at the centre,” said Summer Wood, Head of Education at BUEI. “When young people know why they care, what they learn doesn’t stay in the classroom. It becomes action.”

“Understanding climate risk and building resilience are increasingly important for communities around the world, including Bermuda,” said Carol Parker Trott, Communications & Marketing Director, Bermuda at AXA XL. “The Youth Climate Summit encourages young people to explore these issues, discover what motivates them, and turn that understanding into action. We’re proud to have supported the Summit since its first year and look forward to seeing how this year’s participants use the year-long programme to turn their ‘why’ into meaningful action, drive positive change, and help build a more resilient Bermuda.”

“The Youth Climate Summit gives young people from across Bermuda the knowledge, confidence and connections to take the lead on the issues that will shape their future,” said Louise Twiss-West, Head of Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, HSBC Bermuda.

“Having stood with YCS Bermuda since its beginning, we’re proud to help make that opportunity open to students from every part of our community.

“This continues HSBC’s commitment to the environment and comes after 125 staff recently dedicated their time helping to restore Cooper’s Island.”

The 2026 Summit is supported by 17 corporate partners, led by Transformational Partners AXA XL and HSBC. YCS also involves collaboration with many of Bermuda’s environmental non-profit organisations and local businesses working in the environmental sector.

Throughout November, a video on Bermuda Broadcasting features one of this year’s YCS youth leaders. The public can learn more about the Youth Climate Summit, view this year’s line-up of guest speakers, and follow the participants’ journey at ycsbda.com and on BUEI’s social channels.