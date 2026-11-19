Close up of a money puzzle

Today, the Ministry of Economy and Labour released the May 2026 Retail Sales Index publication (attached).

May’s volume of retail sales index decreased 2.2 per cent compared to last year. In value terms, retail sales increased to an estimated $98.4 million.

Four of the seven sectors recorded year-over-year volume index decreases in May 2026:

Liquor Stores’ sales volume decreased 0.1 per cent.

Motor Vehicle Stores’ sales volume decreased 14.4 per cent.

The sales volume at Building Material Stores decreased 11.9 per cent.

The sales volume at Apparel Stores decreased 7.5 per cent.

In contrast, the following three sectors recorded year-over-year volume index increases in May 2026:

Service Stations’ sales volume increased 3.1 per cent.

The All-Other Store Types sector (comprising stores selling household items, furniture, appliances, electronics, pharmaceuticals and tourist-related goods), sales volume increased 3.6 per cent.

Selected overseas declarations increased 13.5 per cent compared to May 2025.

The public can review the May 2026 Retail Sales Index report at https://www.gov.bm/retail-sales-index-rsi.