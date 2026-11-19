Dandy Town and Paget are drawn together in both the FA Challenge Cup and Friendship Trophy

Dandy Town Hornets and Paget Lions have been paired together in both the FA Challenge Cup first round and the Friendship Trophy quarter-finals following the Bermuda Football Association’s (BFA) domestic cup draws.

Conducted inside the Clyde Best Centre of Excellence Boardroom, the ceremony mapped out the opening stages for the FA Challenge Cup alongside the preliminary and quarter-final rounds for the Friendship Trophy and Shield competitions.

The luck of the draw ensured Dandy Town and Paget will become familiar opponents over the coming weeks, locking horns across two separate knockout competitions.

Elsewhere, a potential double-header also looms between St George’s Colts and Somerset Trojans. The two sides were drawn to face each other in the FA Challenge Cup first round, and will meet a second time in the Friendship Trophy quarter-finals should Somerset overcome Young Men’s Social Club in their preliminary-round tie.

In the other confirmed all-Premier Division tie in the FA Challenge Cup first round, X-Roads will take on Devonshire Colts.

Meanwhile, the Friendship Trophy preliminary round also threw up an intriguing top-flight clash, with PHC Zebras drawn against X-Roads for a place in the last eight.