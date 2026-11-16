Bermuda Red Cross, together with returning title sponsor Bermuda General Agency Ltd. (BGA), is excited to announce the 2026 Bermuda Red Cross 3k/5k Jingle Run/Walk, taking place on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Final proceeds from last year’s race netted Bermuda Red Cross $18,500. This year we are encouraging participants to become fundraisers for Bermuda Red Cross by getting family and friends to donate to their participation in the event. That goal is $15,000 towards an overall goal is $30,000.

The popular annual event continues to grow, attracting more than 600 participants in recent years, compared with fewer than 300 in 2023. Following the successful introduction of the 3K Fun Run/Walk in 2025, the event offers an inclusive experience for runners, walkers, families, and children of all fitness levels.

Participants are encouraged to embrace the holiday spirit by dressing as Santas, elves, reindeer, Christmas trees, or any festive characters, with prizes offered for best costumes for groups and individuals.

Ann Spencer Arscott, JP, Executive Director of the Bermuda Red Cross, said:

“The Jingle Run/Walk is a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas while supporting the Bermuda Red Cross. This year, our theme is ‘Santa’s Workshop’ and we encourage everyone to get creative, gather family and friends, and join us for a morning of fun, laughter, and festive cheer.

“We are especially grateful to BGA for its continued generosity and creativity, along with our prize donors, volunteers, and community supporters who help make this event such a success.”

Prize donors include The Phoenix Stores, Audio/Visual Electronics, Grotto Bay, Hamilton Princess, MEF Group, RUBiS, Tangles, The Retreat, and Waterfront Wellness (Beat the Couch).

Olatunji Tucker, Marketing Manager at BGA, added:

“BGA is proud to continue supporting this wonderful community initiative. Giving back is one of our core values, and the Jingle Run/Walk provides a fantastic opportunity for our team to connect, have fun, and support a meaningful cause.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s race theme and look forward to creating another memorable experience for participants and spectators.”

Participating brands and vendors include Pitt & Co., The Tasting Room, P&G, McVitie’s, Nestlé, Kellogg’s, Nature’s Truth, NeoCell, and others.

With the continued support of BGA and the wider community, the 2026 Jingle Run/Walk promises another memorable celebration of fitness, festive fun, and giving back.

Event Details

· Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026

· Event: Bermuda Red Cross 3K/5K Jingle Run/Walk

· Theme: Santa’s Workshop

· Title Sponsor: Bermuda General Agency Ltd. (BGA)

· Distances: 3K Fun Run/Walk and 5K Run/Walk

· Special Feature: Best Christmas Costume Competition

Registration

Participants are encouraged to register early and join the festive fun. Price of entry will increase after 6 pm on Friday 11 December. Register: runsignup.com/redcrossjinglebell More information: www.bermudaredcross.com