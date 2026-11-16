The Hon. Tinée S. Furbert, JP, MP, Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors and candidate for Deputy Leader of the Progressive Labour Party, is inviting PLP members to join a series of member conversations beginning this evening as she continues her campaign for the party’s second-highest leadership position.

The online discussions will be held on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., culminating on Nov 30th, and will provide members with an opportunity to hear directly from Minister Furbert about her vision for the party, her leadership philosophy, and the experience she would bring to the role of Deputy Leader.

The first session, scheduled for November 16, will focus on the issues and concerns that matter most to members, including one of Bermuda’s most pressing challenges: retaining young people who are considering opportunities abroad and ensuring the island remains a place where future generations can build their lives, careers, and families.

Minister Furbert enters the deputy leadership race with a record of service spanning government, community advocacy, and the Progressive Labour Party. As Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, she has led several significant social policy initiatives, including tabling Bermuda’s Plan to End Homelessness, launching the country’s first National Disability Register, publishing the Dementia Integrated Care Pathway in partnership with the Bermuda Health Council, expanding mental health coverage for financial assistance clients from six to 24 sessions annually, and introduced the “Hardship Fund” for unexpected crisis support which puts housing, basic needs or financial stability at risk.

Her leadership has also delivered increased support for foster families, strengthened child safeguarding protections, expanded assistance for seniors, advanced youth engagement through the National Youth Policy, and established Bermuda’s first partnership with the United Nations focused on women’s empowerment.

Within the Progressive Labour Party, Minister Furbert has served as a branch chairperson, branch secretary, former Deputy Chairperson, and caucus representative to the Central Committee, supporting candidates, branches, and party initiatives across Bermuda.

As the only woman among the four candidates seeking the position, Minister Furbert said she believes the campaign should be rooted in meaningful engagement with members and a clear conversation about the party’s future.

“The Progressive Labour Party has always been strongest when we listen to our members and stay connected to the people we serve. These town halls are an opportunity to have honest conversations about the challenges facing Bermuda, hear directly from members about their priorities, and discuss how we can continue building a stronger party and a stronger country together. My record shows that I listen, I do the work, and I deliver results. I look forward to sharing that record and hearing what members believe our next chapter should look like.”

The town hall series comes ahead of the Progressive Labour Party’s Leadership Conference, at which delegates will select the party’s next leadership team. PLP members are encouraged to register and participate in the discussions, ask questions, and share their perspectives on the future direction of the party and Bermuda.

Registration Information PLP members may register to attend the virtual town halls via Meeting Registration – Zoom

About Tinée S. Furbert

The Hon. Tinée S. Furbert, JP, MP, represents Constituency 4, St. George’s South, and serves as Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors. A trained occupational therapist with undergraduate and graduate degrees from Springfield College, she has built a career advocating for seniors, persons with disabilities, families, youth, and vulnerable populations. She has served as a Senator, Member of Parliament, PLP Branch Chairperson, Secretary, and Deputy Chairperson, and remains committed to public service guided by the principles of being Proven. Trusted. Present.