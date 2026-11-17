Credit: The Beth Lists (thebethlists.com)

St. George’s Preparatory School is celebrating 150 years of educating Bermuda’s children. The school will mark the milestone with a family-friendly celebration night on Friday, November 20, 2026, and a community fundraising challenge to raise $15,000 in 150 days.

“Reaching 150 years is an extraordinary achievement, and one that belongs to our entire community. For generations, St. George’s Prep has been a place where children have learned, friendships have been formed, and memories have been made. As Principal, I feel incredibly privileged to be part of this next chapter in the school’s story. Our 150th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the people who built the foundations we stand on today, reconnect with those who have passed through our doors, and look ahead to the next 150 years. We are grateful for the continued support of our community.” said Kelly Rodday, Principal of St. George’s Preparatory School.

“St. George’s Preparatory School holds a very special place in my heart. Having attended the school as a little girl, following in the footsteps of my father and grandparents, and then having the privilege of sending all four of my boys through its doors, my connection to SGPS spans generations. Today, I am incredibly proud to serve as the school’s Deputy Principal.

To have four generations of my family connected to this school is something I truly treasure, but I know our story is just one of many. SGPS has been part of the lives of countless families across multiple generations, creating lasting memories, connections and a sense of belonging that extend far beyond the classroom.

While much has changed over the past 150 years, the sense of community and commitment to nurturing young minds remains at the heart of what makes SGPS so special. I was once a little girl walking through these school gates, and today I have the privilege of contributing to the future of the very school that helped shape my childhood, while watching my own children create their memories here. That is a legacy I do not take lightly.” Shared Natalie Roberts, Vice Principal and alum of St. George’s Prep.

Kick-Off Celebration: Friday, November 20 at 6pm

The 150th celebrations begin with an evening of food, music, art and community at St. George’s Preparatory School, starting at 6pm. Families, alumni and friends of the school are all welcome.

Highlights of the evening include:

• Food for sale – grab a bite and support the school.

• Choir performance – a special performance by SGPS students.

• Paint by number mural – guests can add their colour to a collective artwork.

• Student artwork on display – celebrating the creativity of our talented students.

• Circle Circus fire performance – an exciting show not to be missed.

• Alumni interviews on display – stories and memories from past students across the generations.

The “150 Days, 150 Years” Challenge

St. George’s Prep has set a goal of raising $15,000 in 150 days, from November 15, 2026 to April 15, 2027.

Here’s how it works: every donor chooses a year from the school’s history, and future, to give towards – any year from 1875 to 2032. When a year’s donations reach $1,000, we’ll celebrate it and give shout-outs to everyone who helped get it there.

Give in honour of a teacher or classmate, in memory of a loved one, to mark your own graduating year, or to celebrate the years still to come.

Our challenge to the community: can we get 15 years to hit their goal?

How to Donate

Whichever way you give, please let us know which year your donation is for.

• In person at the 150th Celebration on November 20.

• Bank transfer to the SGPS PTA account. Please use the memo “150 & [year]” (for example, “150 & 1962”).

o Bank: Bank of Butterfield

o Account name: St. George’s Prep PTA

o Account number: 060 405514 0010

• Cheque made payable to SGPS PTA, with “150 & [year]” in the memo line. Cheques can be dropped off at St. George’s Prep or mailed to 26 Church Folly Lane, St. George’s, GE 05, Bermuda.

• Email the PTA at sgppta@gmail.com or the Principal at krodday@moed.bm with any questions or to arrange your gift.