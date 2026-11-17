The Bermuda Land Management Corporation (BLMC) is inviting local entrepreneurs and small businesses to apply for the 2027 Dockyard Entrepreneur Program, with applications closing on November 30, 2026.

The program provides selected entrepreneurs with a 10 ft. x 10 ft. outdoor vendor pad within the Royal Naval Dockyard, with access to electricity and water. The vendor pad is an allocated outdoor space only and does not include a tent, kiosk, building or other structure. Successful applicants are responsible for providing an appropriate setup for their business within the designated space.

The initiative forms part of BLMC’s ongoing efforts to support local enterprise while introducing new and interesting products, services and experiences for visitors and residents in Dockyard.

BLMC is particularly interested in hearing from new and emerging businesses offering distinctive products, services or concepts that complement, rather than directly compete with, existing Dockyard businesses.

Successful applicants are expected to commit to the program for a minimum of one year, beginning in March 2027, and maintain hours that align with Dockyard’s visitor activity, including operating from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. whenever a cruise ship is in port.

The Dockyard Entrepreneur Program offers businesses an opportunity to establish and grow their presence in one of Bermuda’s busiest visitor destinations while contributing to the overall mix of offerings available in Dockyard.

Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. Applications close Monday, November 30, 2026.

For further information, including rental costs, program requirements and application details, interested persons can visit www.blmc.bm/become-a-vendor/ or email bd@blmc.bm.