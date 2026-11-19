It edged lower against the greenback as the dollar index held near its highest level since April 2, 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping tariff package

International News via Reuters:

Sterling pulled back from a 20-month high against the euro, though investors remained upbeat about the UK interest rate outlook and wary of headwinds facing the single currency ahead of key elections across Europe in 2027.

It edged lower against the greenback as the dollar index held near its highest level since April 2, 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping tariff package.

British inflation rose to a one-year high in October, data showed on Wednesday, and the Bank of England, responding to the data, said it “will continue to set interest rates to make sure inflation returns to the 2% target and stays there”.

The euro rose 0.23% to 83.65 pence after hitting 83.20 pence on Wednesday, its lowest level since March 28, 2025.

Sterling fell 0.2% to $1.31475.

“We expect the euro/pound to hold around the 0.83 area on a 1-month view but see scope for a move down to the 0.82 area in the approach to the French Presidential election,” Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank, said.

Concerns about France’s fiscal trajectory could weigh on the euro, but a market gauge of the risk premium investors demand to hold French debt has recently narrowed to around 150 basis points from a 15-year high of about 180 bps.

“A more hawkish Bank of England relative to the ECB over the coming months and PM Andy Burnham’s efforts to get closer to Europe are two factors which should keep euro/pound offered,” Chris Turner, head of forex strategy at ING, said.

Britain set out the broad shape of a package of agreements it hopes to strike with the European Union at a summit later this week, including a youth experience program, a food trade deal and closer cooperation on carbon emissions.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that Britain’s labour market no longer appeared to be loosening, although some slack remained.

BoE forecasts imply UK inflation will stay at or above 2% until the end of 2028, its longest such run since a 27-year stretch ended in 1994.

reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise