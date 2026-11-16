Sterling poised for fifth daily drop as dollar rally continues

Sterling was down 0.21% at $1.3187, headed for its longest stretch of daily losses since May

FILE PHOTO: A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo International News via Reuters:

The pound fell for a fifth consecutive day on Monday as the dollar extended its rally and traders awaited British job growth and inflation data later in the week to reassess their positions.

Sterling was down 0.21% at $1.3187, headed for its longest stretch of daily losses since May. It traded largely unchanged against the euro, which sat at 83.42 pence, stabilising after a steady drop against the British currency in October.

The greenback’s gradual rise, rather than an outright bet against sterling itself, mostly drove the pound’s decline following renewed bets on US interest rate rises after last week’s hawkish comments from several key Federal Reserve policymakers and stronger-than-forecast October inflation.

Official British employment data on Tuesday and inflation on Wednesday could provide investors with some clarity regarding the Bank of England’s expected upcoming rate hikes.

“Unless there is a surprise on the downside, markets will probably continue to price in a very high probability that the BoE will hike again in December,” said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

According to LSEG data, traders are pricing in a 92% chance the BoE will hike interest rates once more before the end of the year, and money markets ​are currently pricing in almost four 25-basis-point ⁠rate increases by December 2027.

Those expectations might be excessive, Pesole said.

“We feel markets are way too aggressive on pricing in multiple rate hikes,” he said, adding the December meeting might signal that there is not much support for further tightening.

Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Hugh Lawson