UK’s FTSE 100 nears 2-week high as defence stocks offset mining weakness

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.33% to 10,938.26 points by 1050 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.16%

A worker walks near an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) branded cube inside the LSEG headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville International News via Reuters:

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Monday, as aerospace and defence stocks advanced on expectations of closer UK-EU cooperation, while weakness in metal miners and concerns about higher interest rates capped overall gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.33% to 10,938.26 points by 1050 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.16%.

• Britain and the European Union are expected to signal closer cooperation at a summit this week, with agreements on food standards and a commitment to strengthen defence ties

• The FTSE 350 aerospace and defence stocks were among the top performers, with Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems rising 1.1% and 2.4%, respectively

• Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said in an interview with the Financial Times on Saturday that further interest rate hikes may be needed, adding that market expectations for additional increases over the next year were “not outrageous”

• British two-year government bond yields rose more than 5% to their highest level since October 2023, as investors priced in further rate hikes

• Investors are awaiting the September UK jobs report on Tuesday and October inflation data on Wednesday for clues on the outlook for interest rates

• Among decliners, the precious metal mining sector lost nearly 1%, as gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than a year [GOL/]

• Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo were among the sector’s biggest losers, falling 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively

• Industrial metal miners were set for a third straight session of declines, down 1.1%, tracking weaker copper prices [MET/L]

Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo