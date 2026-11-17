Testing services remain available at North Street amid unexpected staff shortages

The Transport Control Department (TCD) wishes to advise the public that the Southside TCD Examination Facility will be closed today, Tuesday, November 17th, 2026, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances.

Customers are advised that available examiners are on duty at the North Street facility to provide vehicle, driving, and riding examinations.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates the public’s understanding and patience.