Statment By Michael Fahy, Shadow for Economy, Labour & Housing



In May last year, Jason Hayward told the House of Assembly that a new digital system and a clearer policy could make work-permit applications “almost effortless”.

Eighteen months on, the Minister’s own answers to my parliamentary questions show a system that is slower and almost entirely without enforcement.

In September I asked three straightforward questions. How many work permits are in force? How long does the Department of Immigration take to issue them? How many civil penalties has it imposed on employers who break the rules? The written answers are dated November 6. The first gave a one-page table that lumps every standard permit into a single line, instead of the one-to-five-year breakdown I asked for, and the permit-level detail came as raw data with no summary.

The Ministry’s table lists 20,334 approved work permits as at September 23, 2026. That number sits awkwardly beside the Government’s own Employment Briefs, which counted 9,099 jobs held by work-permit holders last year. Part of the gap is likely visiting workers, household employees the survey does not cover, and double counting. The Ministry’s own table includes 351 job-category changes and 328 job-title changes, which look like amendments to existing permits rather than separate workers. The Minister himself has previously said there are duplicates, which is precisely the problem. The question is whether the Ministry can accurately tell Parliament how many people actually hold permits. A government that cannot say how many people hold permits cannot plan properly for housing, for training or for enforcement.

The Minister’s answer puts the number of standard permits in restricted job categories, where Bermudians are supposed to come first, at approximately 360. They include top-grade plumbers, electricians and food and beverage servers. After nine years in office, where is the training pipeline that should be filling them?

In 2023 the Department took an average of 27 days to issue a permit. Weighting the Minister’s own data by the number of permits issued, I calculate that in the first eight months of this year it took 41 days. Renewals of standard permits have gone from 23 days in 2023 to 55 days. New standard permits now take 57 days. The partner of a work-permit holder waits 77 days.

Last year the Minister dropped the standard of 20 days introduced under the OBA to 30 working days, which he called “more realistic”. Even against his own lowered bar, the Department is falling short. Thirty working days is six weeks and 57 days is more than eight.

Resources are not the whole story. The Immigration budget for 2025-26 rose by about ten per cent. An earlier attempt at digitisation, using a system bought for more than $111,000, failed because it was not compatible with the Government’s own systems. The promised replacement has yet to make any visible difference to waiting times.

Worse is coming. The Ministry’s own list shows that 12,887 permits, 63 per cent of the total, expire by the end of 2027. That renewal wave is heading for a Department that already takes almost eight weeks to renew a permit. Every delay has a cost. A business that cannot plan, a worker who cannot travel home, a family unsure whether its caregiver can stay.

In 2013 the OBA gave the Chief Immigration Officer the power to impose civil penalties on employers who break work-permit rules. The regime came into force in April 2014. By September 2015 we reported that the Department was handling 87 cases and had imposed about $130,000 in penalties. Since January 2018, under this Government, two penalties have been imposed. One in 2018 and one in 2024. Between 2020 and 2023 not one civil penalty investigation took place, because every Senior Immigration Inspector had been sent to the airport. There were none in 2025. This year, six cases are “under review”.

The pandemic may explain some of that, although the Minister’s answer blames “resource shortages”. Neither explains 2024, 2025 or 2026. A protection that is never used is not a protection. It is a press release. Every employer tempted to bend the rules has had little reason to worry, and every Bermudian who lost out has had nowhere to turn.

Bermuda obviously needs guest workers. I argued that in 2013, when it was unpopular, and I argue it now. But an open door needs a working system behind it, that counts accurately, processes on time and enforces fairly. On all three, the Minister’s own figures show he is falling short.

He can start fixing it now. He should tell the House how many individuals hold the 20,334 permits. He should publish monthly processing times and set a date to bring renewals back within target before the 2027 wave arrives. He should say how many inspectors are assigned to compliance today, and put civil penalty investigations back on a regular footing. He should publish his data in a form the public, his department and policy makers can use.

Ministers are entitled to ask for patience. They are not entitled to ask the public to ignore their own numbers. Minister Hayward promised an immigration system that would be almost effortless. So far, the only thing that looks effortless is avoiding a penalty.