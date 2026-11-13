TCD Rockaway testing facility temporarily closed

The Transport Control Department (TCD) is advising the public that due to staffing shortages, the Rockaway TCD Examination Facility will be closed today, Friday, November 13th, 2026.

Customers are advised that available examiners are on duty at the North Street facility to provide vehicle, driving, and riding examinations.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates the public’s understanding and patience.