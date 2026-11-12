Team Bermuda primed for high-stakes Pan-American Qualifiers battle

Squad faces gruelling group stage in Rio de Janeiro against Mexico, Cuba and El Salvador

SSL Team Bermuda have officially launched their bid for a place at the 2026 SSL Gold Cup Finals following a spectacular Opening Ceremony for the Pan-American Qualifiers.

Clad in national colours and proudly carrying the Bermuda flag, the squad paraded alongside rival nations as the final qualifying series got underway in Rio de Janeiro.

With the ceremonial formalities complete, focus now shifts to a gruelling group stage. Bermuda face a stern test against Mexico, Cuba, and El Salvador, where margins for error are razor-thin.

Only the group winner will secure automatic passage through to the finals. Should Bermuda finish second or third, they will be thrust into a high-pressure repechage race against the second- and third-placed teams from the parallel group—comprising Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Antigua—with only the race winner advancing.

After years of preparation, Bermuda’s elite sailors now take to the water aiming to deliver their finest form when it matters most.