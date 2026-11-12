Bromby and Pritchard take Star World Championship lead in Miami

Bermudian skipper and Bahamian crewmate Myles Pritchard top leaderboard after chaotic day three on Biscayne Bay

Bermuda’s Peter Bromby and Bahamian crewmate Myles Pritchard have surged to the top of the leaderboard at the 2026 Star World Championship following a chaotic third day of racing on Biscayne Bay.

A composed sixth-place finish in race three proved enough to lift the duo into the overall lead on 19 points, capitalising on a volatile afternoon that completely reshaped the podium.

Germany’s Max Kohlhof and Ole Burzinski claimed race honours ahead of Americans George Szabo and Guy Avellon in second, while former world champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz of Poland and Brazil’s Bruno Prada crossed third.

Italy’s Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi climbed to second overall after finishing fifth on the day, while Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Austria’s Christian Nehammer moved into third overall on 28 points despite placing 11th.

Overnight leaders Will Stout and Danny Cayard endured a bruising afternoon. The American pair suffered a costly 25th-place finish that dropped them to fifth overall on 32 points, trailing fourth-placed Brazilian Olympic legend Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry.

With 95 entries competing at the Coral Reef Yacht Club, consistency has proved vital, with discards not coming into play until after race five.