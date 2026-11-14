Treatment Court held annual Thanksgiving Court ceremony

The Magistrates’ Court, in partnership with the Department of Court Services, held its annual Thanksgiving Court on Tuesday, bringing together participants, graduates, judicial officers, treatment professionals and community partners to recognise the progress of individuals working to overcome challenges involving substance use and mental health.

Held at the Dame Lois Browne-Evans Building in Hamilton, the ceremony recognised the hard work of participants and graduates of the Treatment Court programmes, acknowledging their personal achievements and ongoing commitment to recovery and rehabilitation.

The gathering celebrates the work of Bermuda’s Drug Treatment Court, the flagship programme of the Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative; the DUI Court and the Mental Health Treatment Court. The Treatment Court programmes provide structured support and judicial supervision for individuals whose offending behaviour has been influenced by substance use, mental health challenges or both.

His Excellency the Governor Andrew Murdoch CMG and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Senator the Hon. Kim Wilkerson, JP, attended the ceremony alongside members of the Judiciary, Government Ministers, senior public officials and officials from the Bermuda Hospitals Board, treatment professionals and community supporters.

Addressing those gathered, Minister Wilkerson praised the courage and determination of programme participants and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to rehabilitation and the continued work of the Treatment Courts.

She stated: “I want to acknowledge Senior Magistrate Maxanne Anderson and Justice Juan Wolffe, whose dedication to these programmes over the years deserves our sincere appreciation.

“Their commitment reflects an understanding that the administration of justice must also make room for rehabilitation. Their work, together with the efforts of the entire Treatment Court team, has helped keep these important programmes moving forward and has made a meaningful difference in many lives.

“The Government values the important place these programmes occupy within our justice system, and we remain committed to supporting their continued work.”

Drug Treatment Court/DUI Court Coordinator, Mr Noel Hayward; Mental Health Treatment Court Coordinator, Ms LaTya Simmons; Treatment Court Supporter, Mr Diarmaid O’Sullivan; Senior Magistrate, Worshipful Maxanne Anderson; Probation Officer, Mrs Destynie Weir.

The Minister also announced the Government’s intention to expand Bermuda’s Treatment Courts with the addition of the Juvenile Treatment Court and the Domestic Abuse Court, both of which are in development.

The ceremony also featured an emotional contribution from overseas guest speakers Michael and Tia Buckham-White, who shared their personal experience after losing their son following his struggles with substance addiction and drug-induced psychosis in the United States.

The couple spoke about the devastating impact of addiction on their family and the importance of awareness, understanding and support for those facing similar challenges. They commended the dedication of the Treatment Court teams in guiding and supporting the participants in their recovery.

Director of Court Services, Dr Zina Trott; Drug Treatment Court/DUI Court Coordinator, Mr Noel Hayward; Recipient of the Kathleen and Russ Ford Community Partnership Award, Mrs Kelly Madeiros; Mental Health Treatment Court Coordinator, Ms LaTya Simmons; Senior Magistrate, Worshipful Maxanne Anderson.

Their testimony served as a poignant reminder of the human consequences of substance abuse and the importance of intervention and recovery programmes.

The gathering included a period of reflection and gratitude, in which several Treatment Court participants shared their stories and recognised the relationships and support networks that sustain the recovery process.

Cameron Joseph, Treatment Court graduate (centre, holding a certificate) with his support network.

Special tribute was paid to the late Mr Russ Ford, who served as a member of the Mental Health Treatment Court team from 2014 to 2023. The Department of Court Services spoke of Mr Ford’s many contributions to the fields of substance use treatment and mental health through his work with the Departments of Health, Corrections and Court Services. Members of Mr Ford’s family were presented with a cedar tree in memory of their loved one.

Later that evening, Mr and Mrs Buckham-White were the featured speakers at a community event entitled “Real Lives. Real Conversations.” at CedarBridge Academy, where they continued sharing their story to encourage greater public understanding of mental health and substance use challenges amongst young people.