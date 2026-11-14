BPS warns public on bank scam

The Bermuda Police Service (BPS) has received reports of persons being contacted by individuals pretending to be bank officials, using Google Meet Google Meet, claiming that fraudulent activity has been detected on their accounts.

A Google Meet call from banksecurity1@cartnet.co.uk or some similar address is a known scam tactic used to impersonate customer support. Legitimate banks do not initiate unexpected Google Meet video, or voice calls with customers.

How This Scam Works:

Scammers add your email address to a Google Calendar event or place a direct Google Meet call from a fake address so it rings directly on your phone or computer.

Once a victim joins a Meet call, the scammer pretends to be a fraud agent and asks them to share their screen so they can steal one-time passcodes, PINs, or login details.

Because the call comes through the Google Meet or Gmail app rather than your standard mobile network, it bypasses traditional phone number blocking.

How to Block and Report It:

Open the Google Meet app, tap on the missed call or sender (banksecurity1@cartnet.co.uk), and select Block or Report abuse, so they cannot ring your account again.

In the Google Meet app, go to: Settings > Calling settings > Only contacts can call me (or turn off ringing from people not in your contacts) to stop strangers from calling you directly.

Should you receive a Google Calendar invite: Open Google Calendar on a web browser, go to Settings > Event settings > Add invitations to my calendar, and select, ONLY if the sender is known to you, so fake invites do not appear automatically.

Here are some of the fake E-mail addresses from which persons have received Google Meet calls or Calendar invites:

hsbc@customarcar-carcom.org

hsbcofficial7@customar-car.org

hsbcofficial25@customarcar-carcom.org

t81860519@gmail.com

securityb944@gmail.com

admcb2796@gmail.comransab00980@gmail.com

banksecurity1@cartnet.co.uk