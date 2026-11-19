Attorney General Kim Wilkerson talks to Jasmine Patterson about abortion legislation

A landmark bill that seeks to decriminalize medical abortions has been tabled in the Senate.

Changes would abolish a committee overseeing the termination process essentially giving “full consent” back to women.

Senator Kim Wilkerson the AG and Minister of Justice told us that the Government will seek to repeal provisions of the Criminal Code Act 1907 that address the termination of pregnancy.

If passed a consensual termination performed by a qualified medical practitioner would become lawful.

However, unregulated abortions or actions that intentionally cause a miscarriage would remain a criminal offence.

The Attorney General says the bill will not define gestational limits for the termination of pregnancies until further consultation is completed – staying in line with the hospital’s clearly established clinical practices