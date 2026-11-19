Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) is experiencing problems with faxing services due of an issue with an outside service provider.

Backup plans are in place to reduce the impact on patient care and hospital services.

If sending an urgent fax to BHB, please contact the BHB department directly to make sure it was received.

BHB is working with the service provider to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.