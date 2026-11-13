US Air Force responds to suspected drone activity over UK airbase

The US has in recent weeks moved bombers that had been used to strike Iran out of Britain, and relocated huge refuelling aircraft from Britain to Germany

The main entrance at the RAF Lakenheath airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, amid reports of a security threat in Lakenheath, Britain, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Radburn International News via Reuters:

US Air Force personnel at the RAF Lakenheath base in Britain responded to “suspected unauthorised drone activity” on Friday evening, although no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected, a US Air Force spokesperson said.

“We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families,” the spokesperson added by email.

The British Ministry of Defence was not immediately available for comment on the incident in the east of England.

The US has in recent weeks moved bombers that had been used to strike Iran out of Britain, and relocated huge refuelling aircraft from Britain to Germany. A news report later said there had been a threat from Iran.

The bombers left RAF Fairford on security grounds after a group of men approached ​the base in white vans in the middle of the night on September 27.

Two men ​were charged last month in relation to ⁠that incident, with prosecutors alleging one of them had tried to assist Iranian intelligence in Britain. The US Justice Department said this week that a member of an Iran-backed militia had plotted to attack the Fairford air base while detained in the US on criminal charges.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the refuelling aircraft were moved due to a threat from Iran.

Britain’s domestic spy ‌chief said in October that Iran had stepped up attempts to hit ​harder targets such as military sites in Britain.

Tehran has rejected accusations of involvement in the Fairford incident or any other accusations of malign activity in Britain, where the authorities have ​for a number of years accused it of being involved in plots and attempted assassinations against dissidents and Israeli and Jewish targets.

Germany has blamed Russia for an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August after airport workers found a drone laden with explosives and a detonator at the airport, an important civilian freight and NATO logistics hub in eastern Germany that is also a base for several giant Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo planes.

Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City, Elizabeth Piper, Andy Bruce and Kate Holton in London, Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman