Smith officiates as Sri Lanka cruise to dominant 10-wicket win over Ireland

Precious Smith officiates as Sri Lanka thrash Ireland in Ajman

Sri Lanka delivered a clinical all-round performance to thrash Ireland by 10 wickets in the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy at the Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman.

In a match officiated on-field by Bermuda’s Precious Smith alongside Champa Chakma of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka elected to field and restricted Ireland to a modest 105-9 from their 20 overs. Louise Little top-scored with 28, but Ireland struggled against a tight attack led by Sathya Sandeepani, who claimed 3-9 from her four overs.

In reply, openers Vishmi Gunaratne and Hasini Perera made light work of the chase, sharing an unbroken century stand to reach 110-0 with seven overs to spare. Gunaratne finished unbeaten on 53 off 37 balls, while Perera matched her with 53 not out from 41 deliveries to seal a commanding victory.