The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers would hurt Chinese companies that use data centers in countries like Thailand and Malaysia to access advanced chips to train their artificial intelligence models

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo International News via Reuters:

The Trump administration said on Monday it will further restrict China’s access to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia, as President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.

The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers would hurt Chinese companies that use data centers in countries like Thailand and Malaysia to access advanced chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

The rule highlights how the Commerce Department is scrambling to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology. It follows reporting that the agency turned a blind eye to smuggling of advanced Nvidia AI chips into China and failed to curb Chinese access to overseas data centers that allowed users to circumvent the restrictions.

Trump is set to meet with Xi in China’s southern city of Shenzhen on Thursday, the site of this week’s APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The rule also requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licenses for advanced chips, citing the five countries as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of illegally diverting the chips to China.

LUTNICK WITH TRUMP ON CHINA VISIT

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is among administration officials joining Trump on the trip to Asia, a White House official said. Lutnick has faced intense criticism for his role in overseeing export controls on chips to China in the wake of the Nvidia scandal.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday after admitting to an affair with an executive at Singapore-based cloud company and Nvidia partner Megaspeed, which rents computing power at its data centers and has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of chips to China.

Senior White House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out, Reuters reported last week.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for the trip to the Philippines and China, said he has no plans to replace Lutnick. Asked if he still had confidence in him, he said, “Yeah, I do.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that four government agencies had favored putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist but the Commerce Department, which was in charge, had not. His comments placed the blame on Lutnick.

“It’s a different viewpoint. One wants to be friendly with China and one wants to have a blowup with China,” Trump said on Monday. “They both are acceptable but they are different views.”

Trump also said he would not mind seeing Huang return ‌as Nvidia CEO, adding his voice to calls for Huang’s reinstatement.

Megaspeed said in a November 15 statement that it complies with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including US export control requirements.

TIGHTER EXPORT CONTROLS

Kate Koren, a former Commerce official, said the rule announced on Monday would have a much bigger impact on China than adding a single entity to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist, known as the “Entity List.”

“Nvidia and Jensen himself were key drivers of the argument for selling chips to China as a strategy,” Koren said. “The revelations last week put that argument into question, and the pendulum is swinging in the other direction — towards tighter export controls.”

The Commerce Department said in a statement that the new rule was written by the Department of the Treasury and the National Security Council, which also directed its release.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the statement said.

The rule requires overseas data centers that provide a significant volume of compute power to companies headquartered in China to obtain US export licenses within 90 days to continue the services or face future export restrictions.

The license requirement will not apply to systems used by online retailers and social media companies, which the department said do not pose the same national security threat.

The new regulation also formally rescinds a Biden-era rule that limited global access to AI chips through licensing requirements.

The Commerce Department said in early 2025 that it would not enforce the rule, and would rescind and replace it. But it did not take action until Monday, allowing billions of dollars’ worth of restricted Nvidia chips to flow to data centers used by Chinese AI companies.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Chizu Nomiyama, Louise Heavens and Nia Williams