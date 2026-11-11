Visitor suffers serious head injury in road crash

Male visitor loses control of livery cycle near Bethel A.M.E. Church

There was a serious road traffic collision involving a livery cycle, just east of the Bethel A.M.E. Church, North Shore Road, Hamilton Parish.

Police and other first responders were dispatched to that location shortly after 2:00 a.m. earlier today, Wednesday, November 11th, 2026.

Upon their arrival, they found an unresponsive male visitor to the island lying on the roadway being assisted by other individuals.

Reports indicated the male was riding east along the North Shore Road, when he lost control of the cycle as he attempted to negotiate a bend and struck a nearby rock wall.

Emergency Medical Services personnel provided initial medical assistance to him at the scene, before he was transported by ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, for treatment for what was described as a serious head injury.

While the roadway near the collision scene was temporarily blocked, motorists were advised to use Harrington Sound Road or South Road to get to their destinations. The scene has since been cleared and the roadway is now open.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is still asked to immediately call 211, or the main police number, 295-0011.