Women’s shipping group marks 10-year anniversary with gala

The Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) Bermuda marked its tenth anniversary with a prestigious gala dinner at the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club.



The milestone event underscored WISTA Bermuda’s contribution to the Island’s maritime ecosystem and the growing influence of women across the industry. Maritime professionals from shipping, law, insurance, regulation, logistics, ship finance, and international business gathered to celebrate a decade of advancement and consider the mounting complexities facing the global maritime sector.



Founded in 2016, WISTA Bermuda forms part of WISTA International’s network of more than 6,500 maritime professionals spanning over 60 national associations worldwide. Over the past decade, the organization has connected professionals across Bermuda’s maritime sector, provided access to leadership programs and industry dialogue, and supported efforts to strengthen Bermuda’s maritime talent pipeline.



The anniversary program featured reflections from former Presidents Angelique Burgess and Heather Cooper and current President Cheryl Hayward-Chew, who traced the organization’s growth from a newly established professional association to a recognized presence within Bermuda’s maritime community.



President Cheryl Hayward-Chew noted:



“Ten years ago, a small group of maritime professionals came together with a simple ambition: to create meaningful opportunities for women and to strengthen the relationships that underpin Bermuda’s maritime community. Through WISTA International, local members have gained access to professional development initiatives, industry conferences, and global conversations involving some of maritime’s most influential institutions, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO). It has been a privilege to watch the journeys of our members unfold as they have advanced their careers, joined boards, and expanded their influence across the sector. Those individual journeys, and the contributions members continue to make, tell the story of WISTA Bermuda far better than any anniversary milestone. As we enter our second decade, we do so with renewed purpose to ensuring that Bermuda continues to contribute meaningfully to the future of global shipping.”



While the evening reflected on the organization’s first decade, discussion ultimately turned to the forces reshaping the maritime industry itself.



Tammy L. Richardson-Augustus, Founding Member, Legal Counsel, and Press Secretary of WISTA Bermuda, introduced keynote speaker Holli B. Packer: Co-President of the WISTA Delaware River and Bay Chapter, former United States Coast Guard officer, and maritime attorney with Blank Rome LLP.



Bringing insight from both service at sea and legal practice, Ms. Packer examined the interconnected pressures compounding commercial risk for shipping companies, regulators, and service providers. She challenged leaders and organizations to embrace continuous improvement, adaptability, and collaboration as critical drivers of long-term success in one of the industry’s most volatile operating periods in decades. Ms. Packer’s perspective from both the bridge and the counsel table uniquely positioned her to guide the discussion.



Richardson-Augustus reflected on the circumstances that brought Ms. Packer to the podium, noting:

“In the true spirit of this remarkable international sisterhood, when renowned maritime attorney Jeanne Grasso was unexpectedly unable to travel to Bermuda due to a pressing matter, she seamlessly arranged for Ms. Packer to step in at a moment’s notice to ensure the anniversary program retained its high caliber of discussion. Ms. Packer swiftly and graciously answered the call to join us. In doing so, both Ms. Grasso and Ms. Packer demonstrated one of WISTA’s defining strengths: a global network anchored in deep relationships and mutual support…or, as Ms Packer so beautifully put it, it was a living illustration of WISTA’s DNA—women being championed, and being a champion for women“.

As WISTA Bermuda begins its second decade, the discussions underscored a shared reality facing maritime stakeholders worldwide: success will increasingly depend upon the ability to adapt to accelerating change while remaining connected to the expertise and professional networks that help organizations navigate it.

A special thank you to our WISTA members Carmen Tucker and Jennie Kelly for invaluable event logistic/coordination support and to our longstanding sponsors, Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority, Conyers, Department of Marine and Ports Services, Meyer Group of Companies, Skuld, Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Walkers, whose generosity and commitment have been instrumental to our success.