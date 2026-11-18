Sponsors Polaris thrilled to back Curly’s Walking Football team as they head to the U.K.

Curly’s Walking Football is preparing to send a team to a walking football tournament in Liverpool 19-29 November.

Led by football veteran, Leroy “Curly Joe” Wilson, the travel squad includes Troy Ashby (Club President), George Butterfield (Captain), John Miranda (Vice Captain), Elijah “Bubba” Anderson-Lowe, Kenneth Bartram, Michael Bean, Andrew Griffith, Troy Lowe, Jan Khan and Johnny Robinson.

“Last year we had a slow start but finished strongly, and we are aiming to build on that performance this time around,” Mr Wilson explained.

Cheryl Hayward-Chew, Chair of Polaris, stated, “As the main sponsor, Polaris is delighted to see Curly’s Walking Football return for another season as the sport continues to grow in Bermuda. Walking football is an excellent physical and social activity that people can continue to enjoy regardless of age. We also wish the travelling team every success in Liverpool.”

Here in Bermuda, the inaugural walking football league launched earlier this year with four teams: the All-Stars, Bermuda College, Touring and Warriors. No physical contact is allowed during play and the league is moving to three-touch football to encourage passing and teamwork.

Mr Wilson stated, “After completing a season earlier this year, we have learned some lessons and made some adjustments. This season, we want the league to be more fun than competitive.”

Now, Mr Wilson is also issuing a challenge to organisations within Bermuda. “We welcome any team that’s interested in playing against a Curly’s Walking Football team to join us on a Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm. Just call me to arrange it. If you would like to play and don’t have a team, come anyway and we’ll find a team for you.”

Men over 50 and women over 40 who are interested in playing can simply show up to practice at the Bermuda College Gymnasium on Saturdays 9am-12pm or Wednesdays 6-7:30pm and register there as soon as possible to be included in the team allocations. The league will officially begin on February 7, 2027, with practice games until then.

Anyone interested in coaching or serving as a referee should contact Curly’s Walking Football as soon as possible via email at c0ach58@yahoo.com or on WhatsApp at 595‑8048.

***

About Polaris

Polaris Holding Company Ltd. is the parent company of Stevedoring Services Limited, Surface Experts Ltd., Ornamental Concrete Products Ltd., Equipment Sales & Rentals Limited and Duck’s Puddle Properties Ltd. Bermuda’s national and commercial institutions and its community depend on goods imported through Polaris. Polaris is responsible for over 30,000 container moves per year, from goods to groceries, vehicles to materials, and so much more. Learn more about Polaris at www.polaris.bm.