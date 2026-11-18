The Bermuda Arts Council (BAC), the Government’s official arts funding body, operating under the Department of Culture, invites members of the public to attend its 2026 Awards Ceremony on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Earl Cameron Theatre, City Hall.

The ceremony will celebrate five exceptional recipients whose contributions to Bermuda’s arts and cultural life have enriched the community, preserved the island’s heritage and inspired generations of artists and creatives.

This year’s honourees are Dr. Eva Hodgson, who will posthumously receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Otto Trott, also receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award; Somerset Brigade Band, recipient of the Founder Award; Sharon Muhammad, recipient of the Mary Prince Award; and Yesha Townsend, who will receive the Bermuda Arts Council Fellowship.

The awards recognise a range of achievements, from lifelong dedication to artistic excellence and cultural preservation to pioneering leadership and the development of new creative work.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises respected individuals whose substantial body of original work reflects the Bermudian spirit. The Founder Award celebrates pioneers whose influence and example have helped shape their art form and encouraged subsequent generations. The Mary Prince Award honours living Bermudian artists who carry forward her legacy through a sustained commitment to truth, justice and equity in their work. Meanwhile, the Bermuda Arts Council Fellowship supports a Bermudian artist’s continued development and the creation of new work.

The evening’s programme will feature poetry and musical performances by Yesha Townsend, Cush Evans and Somerset Brigade Band, adding to a celebration of Bermuda’s artistic talent and cultural heritage.

An author, educator and civil rights campaigner, Dr. Eva Hodgson dedicated her life to racial justice and equality. Through books including Second Class Citizens, First Class Men, alongside decades of commentary and historical research, she documented Bermuda’s social history and challenged generations to confront injustice. Her work and advocacy leave an enduring legacy in Bermuda’s pursuit of equality and social progress.

For more than five decades, Otto Trott has captured Bermuda’s landscapes, traditions and everyday life through painting. His extensive exhibition history, teaching and commitment to depicting Bermuda through a Bermudian perspective have made a lasting contribution to the island’s visual arts.

Founded in 1930, Somerset Brigade Band has trained and supported generations of musicians while providing a much-loved soundtrack to community celebrations and national events. Through music education, mentorship and performance, the band continues to nurture talent, discipline and a sense of belonging, demonstrating the lasting influence of community-based arts organisations.

Sharon Muhammad’s art explores Black representation, identity and legacy, shaped by her experiences as a Bermudian artist and her commitment to her community. Her Living Legacy works combine portraits with personal beliefs, preserving the values and stories individuals wish to pass to future generations.

A writer, musician and educator, Yesha Townsend explores grief, identity, belonging and love through Black Bermudian and Caribbean experiences. Her work brings Bermuda’s history and culture to local and international audiences, while her teaching encourages the next generation to develop their own creative voices.

The Bermuda Arts Council’s 2026 Awards Ceremony offers an opportunity for family, friends, fellow artists and the wider public to come together in appreciation of this year’s recipients and the important role they play in shaping Bermuda’s cultural landscape.

The Bermuda Arts Council extends its sincere thanks to Discovery Wines & Spirits and Party Plus for their generous support of this year’s ceremony.

Members of the public are warmly invited to attend. Those wishing to be part of the celebration are asked to RSVP in advance at https://form.jotform.com/262725323916863.