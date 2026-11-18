Annual inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6%, up from 3.5% in September, as economists had expected

Plastic letters arranged to read “Inflation” are placed on British Pound banknote in this illustration taken, June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration International News via Reuters:

Sterling fell to a one-month low versus a broadly strong dollar on Wednesday, after data showing underlying UK inflation rose at the same pace in October as the month before dampened expectations for another near-term Bank of England rate rise.

Annual inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6%, up from 3.5% in September, as economists had expected. However, after stripping out volatile items such as energy and food, prices held at 2.8% in October, unchanged from the month before.

The pound declined 0.4% to $1.314, its lowest since mid-October. It was also marginally lower against the euro at 83.35 pence per euro.

“Today’s data is somewhat reassuring in indicating limited risks of further pass-through to underlying inflation,” said Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA & international securities at MUFG.

Traders attach a roughly 80% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December from the BoE, compared with a 92% chance earlier in the week. Odds for another 25-bp rate hike early next year are under 50%.

Earlier in the week, data showed that wage growth, another indicator of inflation, slowed in the third quarter of this year, adding to the case for a more measured approach to monetary tightening.

“The labour market continues to show mixed signs, but weaker, more benign wage growth was evident in the labour market data yesterday that will help reassure the BoE that the risks of a broadening of inflation remains contained,” Halpenny said.

Sterling, like other major currencies, has also been hurt by broad-based dollar strength as markets price in further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Investors fully price in a 25-bp December Fed rate hike, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Still, despite recent weakness, the pound is down 2.3% this year versus the dollar, though it is faring better than the euro’s 6.6% slide. The euro was near a March 2025 low versus the pound.

Concerns about soaring debt levels in euro zone economies such as France have weighed on the euro, while relief over fiscal discipline from the government of new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and better-than-expected economic growth have limited the pound’s losses.

Market attention was also turning to a UK-European Union summit on Friday, with efforts to improve relations seen as positive for sterling.

Britain set out on Tuesday the broad shape of a package of agreements it hopes to strike with the EU, including a youth experience programme, a food ​trade deal and closer cooperation on carbon emissions.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Joe Bavier