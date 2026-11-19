Bermuda’s five-strong bocce team begins competition at the Caribbean Beach Games in Montego Bay

A five-strong Special Olympics Bermuda bocce squad is making its international debut in the sport at the 2026 Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games in Jamaica.

Running from 18 to 22 November at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, the five-day event marks a major milestone for Special Olympics Bermuda’s newest sporting programme.

While Ciara Bell, Alshauntae Symons, Patrick Thomas, Carlton Thompson and Eden Woollery are competing in bocce on the international stage for the first time, all five bring prior overseas experience from the World Games and USA Summer Games in other disciplines.

“I’m extremely pleased with how the athletes have prepared and with the commitment and progress they have shown in training,” said head coach Shawnette Easton, who leads the team alongside assistant coach Chandra-Lee Bascome.

National Director Karen Woollery praised the squad’s dedication and fundraising efforts to reach Montego Bay, while Special Olympics Bermuda Chair Sacha Richardson described the trip as “valuable preparation” ahead of the 2027 World Games in Chile.

Alongside the bocce competition, the delegation—supported by team medic Chris Cunningham, mentor Juanita Easton and family liaison Jennifer Howard—will also take part in a Family Health Forum and the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP).