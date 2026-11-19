Defending champion Sydney Wallace and Abigail Brewer advance in Devonshire as four other matches go five sets

Top seed Sydney Wallace and second seed Abigail Brewer have booked a title showdown in the Women’s Open Division at the 2026 Bermuda Squash Association Club Championships in Devonshire after coming through their semi-final tests.

Defending women’s champion Wallace produced a clinical semi-final display to dispatch fourth seed Juliette Ferrari-McComb in straight sets, winning 11-6, 11-3, 11-4.

Brewer also secured her spot in the championship match, though she was forced to work harder against third seed Susie Howells. After taking the opener, Brewer dropped the second game before regaining control to seal a 11-6, 6-11, 11-3, 11-3 victory.

Away from the Women’s Open, four matches went the full five-set distance across the club’s courts.

In the Men’s B Division, Jason Savoury staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down to overcome Rocco Adderley. Trailing 5-11, 8-11, Savoury turned the match on its head to claim the final three games 11-8, 11-2, 11-8.

The Women’s Vets Division also produced a five-set battle, with Suzanne Rose surging into a two-set lead before Jen Spurling fought back to force a decider. Rose held her nerve in the fifth to prevail 11-9, 11-4, 9-11, 3-11, 11-6.

Meanwhile, both matches in the Junior Boys Division went down to the wire. Roman Shaw recovered from a two-sets-to-one deficit against Milo Morton to win 11-4, 10-12, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4, while Rhys Davies twice came from a set behind to defeat Alexander Posthumus 4-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6.