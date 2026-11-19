Bermudian swimmer finishes seventh in the 100-yard freestyle B-final and anchors a top-four relay

Bermuda’s Elan Daley delivered a pair of strong performances in the pool as the University of Tennessee extended their commanding lead at the 2026 Tennessee Invitational.

Competing at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Daley progressed through the preliminaries of the women’s 100-yard freestyle after clocking 48.90 seconds to place 12th overall and secure a berth in the B-final.

Returning for the evening session, she improved on her morning mark, touching the wall in 48.82 to finish seventh in the consolation race.

Daley also played a key role in the relays, swimming the anchor leg for Tennessee’s B squad in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay. The quartet combined to clock 3:14.76, securing a fourth-place finish.

Those points contributed to a dominant showing from the hosts, who sit firmly at the top of the women’s team standings on 614 points through 26 events—well clear of second-placed Virginia (465) and North Carolina (329).